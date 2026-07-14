Albertsons Probed On Pharmacy Compliance Staffing At Trial
By Ben Adlin ( July 14, 2026, 11:58 PM EDT) -- Two former Albertsons pharmacy compliance executives testified in video depositions played Tuesday before a Washington judge considering whether Albertsons failed to prevent the diversion of opioids in the state, acknowledging the nationwide compliance team consisted of just six staffers between 2015 and 2020 despite heightened scrutiny amid the opioid epidemic....
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