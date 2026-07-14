Auto Policy Doesn't Cover Tour Bus Assault Cases, Court Told
By Hope Patti ( July 14, 2026, 8:20 PM EDT) -- An auto insurer told a Texas federal court on Tuesday that it has no duty to defend or indemnify a Mexican band or its members against three lawsuits brought by former crew members who say they were sexually assaulted on a tour bus by the lead musician's son....
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