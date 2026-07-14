7th Circ. Says TCPA Do-Not-Call Limit Doesn't Cover Texts

By Nadia Dreid ( July 14, 2026, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The Telephone Consumer Protection Act's do-not-call restrictions do not apply to text messages, a Seventh Circuit panel declared Tuesday, roughly six weeks after the panel expressed skepticism during oral arguments that "telephone call" could also mean "text message."...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.