Social Equity Pot Licensee Says Investors Are Freezing Him Out

By Julie Manganis ( July 14, 2026, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A former Massachusetts resident granted a retail cannabis license under the state's social equity licensing program said two brothers he brought in as investors are trying to freeze him and another investor out of the business, according to a lawsuit filed in state court Tuesday....
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