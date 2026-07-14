3 Int'l Arbitration Trends To Watch: Midyear Report

By Caroline Simson ( July 14, 2026, 10:45 PM EDT) -- With the latter half of 2026 in full swing, experts tell Law360 that artificial intelligence remains top of mind. As its usage becomes ever more ubiquitous, the trends they're seeing aren't about how it's changing the way lawyers work, but rather how it's leading to three related trends: disputes from the AI buildout, changes to arbitral rules, and an increase in award challenges....