GM Robotaxi 'Sign-In Wrap' Sends Injury Suit To Arbitration

By Mike Curley ( July 15, 2026, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has sent a man's injury suit against General Motors' autonomous vehicle subsidiary to arbitration, saying the "sign-in wrap" agreement he assented to as a customer to Cruise LLC's service was sufficiently conspicuous and would give a reasonable consumer notice of the arbitration clause....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.