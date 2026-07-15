Biz, Benefits Groups Tell 4th Circ. To Nix 401(k) Forfeiture Suit

By Grace Elletson ( July 15, 2026, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A trio of business and benefits groups asked the Fourth Circuit to uphold the dismissal of a suit claiming Northrop Grumman improperly used forfeited 401(k) cash to fund its plan contributions, stating it would be "exceedingly odd" for the case to proceed against federal regulations allowing the practice....
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