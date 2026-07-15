9th Circ. Won't Revive Flea, Tick Meds Suit Against Bayer

By Bryan Koenig ( July 15, 2026, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel gave short shrift to Tevra Brand LLC's bid to revive an antitrust suit alleging Bayer HealthCare LLC used exclusive contracts to lock up the market for a flea and tick treatment for dogs and cats, preserving Bayer's jury win....
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