First Brands Seeks OK To End Retirement Benefits In Ch. 11

By Clara Geoghegan ( July 15, 2026, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Car parts giant First Brands Group told a Texas bankruptcy judge that it can't keep paying retired employee benefits past the end of July under its Chapter 11 budget, and asked for authority to stop covering life insurance, health insurance and other benefits....
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