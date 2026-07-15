ESA 'Harm' Rollback Defies 50-Year Precedent, Groups Say

By Allison Grande ( July 15, 2026, 11:34 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club, Center for Biological Diversity, WildEarth Guardians and a half dozen other environmental groups have become the latest to challenge the Trump administration's new definition of "harm" under the Endangered Species Act, initiating a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to restore the meaning that's been the prevailing interpretation for 50 years....
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