A Snapshot Of Prediction Markets Litigation: Midyear Report

By Alex Lawson ( July 20, 2026, 1:02 PM EDT) -- Fierce litigation over the legality of sports offerings on prediction market platforms came to define the first half of the year for the sports betting industry, with dozens of cases surging through state and federal courts....
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