Meta Tries Again To Nix Android Users' Browsing-Profile Suit

By Gina Kim ( July 15, 2026, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Meta on Wednesday took a second stab at nixing an amended consolidated litigation alleging it matched users' browsing activities to their Facebook accounts for targeted advertising purposes and personalizing content, telling a California federal judge the plaintiffs consented to the conduct, which was disclosed in Meta's privacy policy....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.