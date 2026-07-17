BakerHostetler Adds Reed Smith Debt Finance Atty In LA

By Jack Rodgers ( July 17, 2026, 1:52 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler announced it has hired a Reed Smith LLP partner with over a decade of legal experience in its Los Angeles office, saying he will advise borrowers and lenders on complex private equity, private credit and other financing transactions....
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