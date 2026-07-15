'I Won't Be A Silent Jury,' Judge Says As SVB Trial Wraps

By Bonnie Eslinger ( July 15, 2026, 11:18 PM EDT) -- The California federal judge overseeing the bench trial on the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's claim that Silicon Valley Bank's officers mismanaged its assets before the bank's 2023 collapse told the two sides on Wednesday to be prepared for interruptions to their closing arguments, saying "I won't be a silent jury."...
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