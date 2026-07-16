Aramark Asks Full 5th Circ. To Nix Aetna ERISA Arbitration Bid

By Grace Elletson ( July 16, 2026, 1:40 PM EDT) -- Food services company Aramark urged the full Fifth Circuit to deny Aetna's request to arbitrate allegations that it cost Aramark millions by bungling health benefits claims, arguing that the insurer is attempting to twist U.S. Supreme Court precedent to kick the case out of court....
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