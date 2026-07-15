9th Circ. Revives PPP Fraud Suit Against Calif. Mortgage Co.
By Rae Ann Varona ( July 15, 2026, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit Wednesday revived whistleblower entity Relator LLC's lawsuit accusing a California mortgage lender and its founder of making false statements in a federal loan application, saying in a published opinion that information backing Relator's allegations was not already publicly available so as to bar its claims....
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