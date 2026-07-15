Intel, Google Fight 'Free Rein' Given To USPTO Head

By Hailey Konnath ( July 15, 2026, 11:25 PM EDT) -- Intel and Google have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to vacate a Federal Circuit ruling upholding the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's precedent allowing Patent Trial and Appeal Board petitions to be denied based on related litigation, saying the ruling essentially gives the patent office director "free rein."...
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