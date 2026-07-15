Ex-Fed Adviser Gets 38 Months For Lying To Investigators

By Rae Ann Varona ( July 15, 2026, 11:53 PM EDT) -- A former senior adviser to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison for lying to investigators about sharing confidential information outside the agency, the U.S. Department of Justice announced....
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