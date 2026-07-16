$200B Swipe Fee Deal Merits $206M For Attys, Merchants Say

By Craig Clough ( July 16, 2026, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Merchants who secured a $200 billion settlement over Visa and Mastercard swipe fees asked a New York federal court Wednesday to approve $206 million in attorney fees and costs, saying: "The result achieved here did not come easily and was far from certain."...
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