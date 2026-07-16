Cal-Maine Says DOJ Deal Doesn't Impact Private Case

By Matthew Perlman ( July 16, 2026, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Cal-Maine told an Illinois federal court that Kraft, Kellogg and other food companies are mischaracterizing a recent settlement egg companies reached with federal and state enforcers, as the court continues to mull a $53 million jury verdict in a long-running price fixing case....
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