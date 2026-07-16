Chancery Lets Discovery Proceed In Bikini Atoll Trust Suit
By Jarek Rutz ( July 16, 2026, 2:57 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court has ruled that Fifth Third Bank must participate in discovery in litigation accusing Arden Trust Co. of mismanaging two congressionally created trust funds for displaced Bikini Atoll residents, while putting on hold Arden's separate claim seeking indemnification from the bank until the underlying case is resolved....
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