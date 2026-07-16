'Top Gun' Article Heirs Ask Justices To Review Similarity Test
By Ivan Moreno ( July 16, 2026, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The heirs of the journalist whose 1983 magazine article inspired the original "Top Gun" movie have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to revive their copyright lawsuit over "Top Gun: Maverick" and resolve what they call a circuit split over how courts should compare allegedly similar works....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.