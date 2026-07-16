Lockheed Wins $10B Special Ops Contract, $1.6B Navy Order

By Madeline Lyskawa ( July 16, 2026, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Lockheed Martin secured a $10.5 billion contract to provide global logistics support services for U.S. Special Operations Command for the next 12 years, in addition to a $1.6 billion Navy order to procure spare parts for F-35 aircraft. ...
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