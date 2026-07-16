NBA 'Prop Bet' Case With Ex-Raptors Player Nets Another Plea
By Stewart Bishop ( July 16, 2026, 9:32 PM EDT) -- An alleged associate of the Gambino crime family who's facing a raft of criminal charges stemming from federal prosecutors' sprawling investigation into illegal gambling rings involving NBA players and coaches on Thursday admitted to a bribery scheme with a now-former Toronto Raptors player that capitalized on prop bets, or proposition wagers....
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