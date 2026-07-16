Air Force Lt. Col. Says Housing Sickened Him, Family

By Mike Curley ( July 16, 2026, 7:11 PM EDT) -- U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Travis Allen and his wife are suing companies that provide privatized housing to military service members in Texas federal court, saying that despite being assured the housing was safe and properly maintained, their home had a host of problems that harmed Allen and his daughter's health....
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