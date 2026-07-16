Pa. Hospital Must Face Bulk Of Website Pixel Tracking Row
By Allison Grande ( July 16, 2026, 11:13 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has mostly refused to toss a putative class action accusing Warren General Hospital of illegally deploying tracking technology that divulged website visitors' private health information to Meta and others, trimming injunctive relief and negligence per se allegations while allowing state wiretap and six other claims to proceed....
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