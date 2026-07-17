How Justices Stayed Off The Geofence In Location Data Case
By M. Anthony Brown and Jamie Quinn ( July 17, 2026, 3:37 PM EDT) -- In refusing to extend the third-party doctrine to cellphone location data, the U.S. Supreme Court's June 29 decision in Chatrie v. U.S. reaffirms Fourth Amendment protections for sensitive personal information stored in the cloud.[1] But the decision leaves most of the other challenging constitutional questions raised by the case unanswered....
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