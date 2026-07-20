JPMorgan Ruling Shows Courts' Limited Role In Fee Fights

By Theodore Edelman ( July 20, 2026, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Court of Chancery's July 2 decision requiring JPMorgan Chase & Co. to continue advancing more than $21 million in disputed legal fees and expenses to Charlie Javice and Olivier Amar, former executives of the college financial aid startup Frank, attracted attention because of the sizable amounts and the headline-making nature of the expenses at issue. More broadly, however, the decision illustrates the limited role Delaware courts play in policing legal spending once contractual advancement rights have attached.[1]...