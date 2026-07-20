JPMorgan Ruling Shows Courts' Limited Role In Fee Fights

By Theodore Edelman ( July 20, 2026, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Court of Chancery's July 2 decision requiring JPMorgan Chase & Co. to continue advancing more than $21 million in disputed legal fees and expenses to Charlie Javice and Olivier Amar, former executives of the college financial aid startup Frank, attracted attention because of the sizable amounts and the headline-making nature of the expenses at issue. More broadly, however, the decision illustrates the limited role Delaware courts play in policing legal spending once contractual advancement rights have attached.[1]...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.