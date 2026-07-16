Paramount Beats Effort To Quickly Block $110B Warner Deal
By Craig Clough ( July 16, 2026, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge denied a preliminary injunction request Thursday from consumers challenging Paramount Skydance Corp.'s pending $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery after challenging their attorney to cite more recent rulings beyond the 1960s-era U.S. Supreme Court cases he relied on....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.