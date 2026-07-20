Fired Director Accuses Soccer Team Of Gender Bias

By Patrick Hoff ( July 20, 2026, 2:50 PM EDT) -- A professional soccer team unlawfully fired its male director of community engagement for disobeying an executive's instructions while female employees were kept on and promoted despite excessive alcohol consumption and racist comments, according to a lawsuit filed in North Carolina court....
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