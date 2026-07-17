Ex-Raven Fights NFL Union's Bid To Toss Grievance Row

By Katherine Smith ( July 17, 2026, 3:14 PM EDT) -- A former Baltimore Ravens linebacker has asked a Texas federal court to keep his lawsuit alleging that the National Football League Players Association and its attorney dropped his knee injury dispute with the team without his consent, arguing that he was never told his grievance in the disagreement had been withdrawn....
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