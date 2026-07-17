Toy Seller Used 'Space Jam' In Ads Without License, Suit Says

By Kelcey Caulder ( July 17, 2026, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A Florida-based music publisher has filed a copyright suit against a wholesale toy supplier in Georgia federal court over the song "Space Jam," which served as the main theme song for the film of the same name, alleging the company used the tune to promote and market its business without obtaining a license to do so....
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