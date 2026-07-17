Bipartisan Bill Targets Google's Search Dominance

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( July 17, 2026, 1:59 PM EDT) -- U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., have introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at preventing dominant search engines such as Google from engaging in anticompetitive tactics to monopolize the online search market....
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