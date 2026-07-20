Wis. Village Can't Void Tribal Land Trust Order, 7th Circ. Told

By Crystal Owens ( July 20, 2026, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior is asking the Seventh Circuit to reject a Wisconsin village's appeal that seeks to undo the agency's decision to place 500 acres into trust for the Oneida Nation, arguing that the municipality can't overcome Congress' power to regulate Indian affairs....
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