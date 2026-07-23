She Has A Point: Foley & Lardner's Laura Ganoza

By Theresa Schliep ( July 23, 2026, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Laura Ganoza's representation of her client in an infringement suit over a resort's trademarks was notable for being particularly vigorous, according to opposing counsel Sarah Ring of Porter Hedges LLP, who said the Foley & Lardner LLP partner "was a strong advocate" in the case....
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