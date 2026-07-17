Conagra Can't Undo $25M Pam Spray Lung Disease Verdict

By Craig Clough ( July 17, 2026, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A California state court judge denied a request Friday by Conagra Brands to reverse a jury's first-of-its-kind $25 million verdict finding it liable for causing a man's debilitating and rare lung disease known as bronchiolitis obliterans through his use of Pam butter-flavored cooking spray, but said it was a "close call."...
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