Drug Buyers' $62M Generic-Pricing Deal Gets Final OK

By George Woolston ( July 17, 2026, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A federal judge granted final approval to wholesalers on settlements worth a total of at least $62 million with Glenmark Pharmaceutical Inc., Pfizer Inc. and Pfizer subsidiary Greenstone LLC over claims the companies colluded with others to keep generic drug prices high, according to court orders....
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