Spokeo Reaches $10M Settlement In Right Of Publicity Row

By Craig Clough ( July 17, 2026, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Spokeo has reached a $10 million preliminary settlement with a group of plaintiffs from nine states alleging their right to publicity was violated by the company through teaser profiles that used their private information to help sell subscriptions to the platform, according to a motion filed in California federal court....
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