7th Circ. Backs Arbitrator's Finding That Ill. Hotel Flouted CBA

By Emily Brill ( July 20, 2026, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A Chicago hotel can't duck an arbitrator's finding that it needed to employ union workers while operating as a migrant shelter, a Seventh Circuit panel ruled, rejecting the hotel's argument that the arbitration award wasn't grounded in the terms of a collective bargaining agreement....
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