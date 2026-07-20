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Pension Guarantor Proposes Rule On Disclosure Penalties

By Kellie Mejdrich ( July 20, 2026, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. proposed a rule Monday on monetary penalties for failures to provide information on single-employer and multiemployer benefit plans that clarifies how plan sponsors can lower what's owed when they run afoul of their disclosure duties under federal benefits law....

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