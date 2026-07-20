BNSF, Family Settle Texas Suit Over Fatal Train Derailment

By Spencer Brewer ( July 20, 2026, 5:49 PM EDT) -- BNSF Railway Co. asked a Texas federal court on Friday to dismiss a suit brought by the family of a man who died when a train derailed, saying the parties had reached a settlement, and to appoint the man's family as personal representatives of the estate....
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