Boeing Sues To Stop Cameroon Airlines' 1995 Crash Claims

By Rachel Riley ( July 20, 2026, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Boeing launched a lawsuit in Washington federal court on Friday accusing now-defunct Cameroon Airlines of wrongfully demanding $179 million in damages for a deadly 737 crash in 1995, saying the airline's jet purchase deal bars such claims and the African country did not fault Boeing in the accident investigation....
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