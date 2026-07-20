Weedmaps $7.5M Investor Deal Gets Preliminary Approval

By Mike Curley ( July 20, 2026, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday granted preliminary approval to a $7.5 million settlement to end claims that Weedmaps inflated its monthly average users metric after going public, causing its stock to drop when the truth came out....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.