Apple Can't Get Judge To Toss Masimo's $634M Patent Verdict
By Adam Lidgett ( July 20, 2026, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Apple has lost its bid to dodge a jury's finding that it owes $634 million for infringing a Masimo Corp. patent after a California federal judge rejected the tech giant's challenge to how the court construed a key term and its bid for a new trial....
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