Albertsons Data Suggests Opioids Were Diverted, Expert Says
By Ben Adlin ( July 20, 2026, 10:56 PM EDT) -- Albertsons pharmacies in Washington state received considerably more opioid medications from distributors between 2009 and 2015 than the company reported dispensing — a sign of potential diversion, according to an expert witness who testified Monday at a bench trial in Washington's lawsuit accusing the chain of exacerbating the state's opioid crisis....
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