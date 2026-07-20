Uber, Lyft Urge Court To Block NYC Driver Deactivation Law
By Linda Chiem ( July 20, 2026, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Uber and Lyft have told a Manhattan federal judge that New York City overstepped in enacting an unconstitutional new ordinance prohibiting the ride-hailing companies from "deactivating" drivers without formal notice and investigation, saying that carving out certain provisions from the regulation still doesn't save it from scrutiny....
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