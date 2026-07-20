10th Circ. Backs Debt Collector In FCRA Identity Theft Dispute

By Lauren Berg ( July 20, 2026, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A Georgia-based debt collection company does not have to face a $500,000 jury verdict that it failed to reasonably investigate a disputed debt involving identity theft, the Tenth Circuit ruled Monday, joining other circuits in holding that it's up to the consumer to show the underlying information was incorrect....
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