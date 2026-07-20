Green Groups Ask Court To Bar SpaceX Texas Land Transfer

By Spencer Brewer ( July 20, 2026, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups asked a D.C. federal court Monday to halt a deal that will see hundreds of acres of formerly protected habitat near the Texas Coast transferred to Space Exploration Technologies Corp., saying that an immediate injunction is needed to block the transfer while litigation plays out....
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