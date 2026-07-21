Accuser In Abuse Suit Will Arbitrate With WWE, McMahon

By David Steele ( July 21, 2026, 4:38 PM EDT) -- An ex-legal staffer for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has agreed to arbitration to resolve allegations of sexual abuse and trafficking against WWE and its founder Vince McMahon, and will soon drop her suit filed in federal court 2.5 years ago....
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