7th Circ. Probes Offset Restitution In Hytera-Motorola Dispute
By Celeste Bott ( July 21, 2026, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Seventh Circuit judges appeared amenable Tuesday to Motorola's argument that an Illinois federal judge wrongly refused to order Hytera to pay restitution for stealing trade secrets and improperly treated Hytera's payments in parallel civil litigation as offsets in the criminal case, effectively nullifying Motorola's punitive damages award....
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